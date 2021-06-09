COVID19: J&K Govt cancels pending Class 11th, 12th exams

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday cancelled all pending Class 11th and 12th exams in view of prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The government has also said that the procedure for marking scheme will be prepared soon by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE).

Meanwhile, LG led administration while taking to microblogging site Twitter said, “In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled.”

In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 9, 2021

He also said that the detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly—(KNO)