COVID19: CBSE cancels remaining class 12 papers as SC approves marking scheme

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has permitted the Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to cancel the remaining class 12 board examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic and gave a go-ahead to its scheme to award marks to students for the cancelled papers scheduled to be held in July.

The CBSE filed an affidavit in the top court detailing the assessment scheme. According to the notification students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

“For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.”

The Board will announce class 10, 12 board results by July 15, exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Class 12 students will get a chance to sit for optional exams to improve score, Bhardwaj said, adding that if class 12 students appear for optional exams, marks obtained will be treated as final score.

The CBSE said that there are very few students of Class 12, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects.

“Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so.

“Results of these students will also be declared along with other students,” said the draft notification submitted in the apex court.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) also told the bench its exams have also been cancelled and they will publish the assessment soon. Taking note of these contentions on record, a bench comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna disposed of the petitions, along with other similar pending cases in the High Courts.

The response from the CBSE came on petitions filed by a group of parents who moved the top court against the CBSE decision to conduct the remaining Board examination in July. The apex court was informed that both ICSE and CBSE will declare results together by mid-July.

The CBSE told the apex court that its decision is pro-students. The ICSE told the apex court that they may give option to Class 10 students to give exams at a later stage, and their averaging marks formula is different from CBSE. (IANS)