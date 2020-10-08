COVID19: 696 more test positive, J&K tally 81793

JAMMU: The Government on Thursday informed that 696 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 276 from Jammu division and 420 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 81793. Also 09 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 07 from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1336 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 961 from Jammu Division and 375 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 81793 positive cases, 11482 are Active Positive, 69020 have recovered and 1291 have died; 409 in Jammu division and 882 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1780540 test results available, 1698747 samples have been tested as negative till October 08, 2020.

Till date 607830 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 26357 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 11482 in isolation and 47862 home surveillance. Besides, 520838 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 16164 positive cases (including 186 cases reported today) with 1776 Active Positive, 14078 recovered (including 133 cases recovered today), 310 deaths; Baramulla has 4761 positive cases (including 71 cases reported today) with 1448 Active Positive, 3187 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 126 deaths; Pulwama reported 4169 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 352 active positive cases, 3745 recovered (including 36 cases recovered today), 72 deaths; Kulgam has 2317 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 86 Active Positive, 2188 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Shopian has 2079 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 151 Active Positive, 1896 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 32 deaths; Anantnag district has 3707 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 313 Active Positive, 3325 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 69 deaths; Budgam has 5263 positive cases (including 52 cases reported today) with 766 Active Positive and 4408 recovered (including 51 cases recovered today), 89 deaths; Kupwara has 3827 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 643 Active Positive, 3114 recovered (including 38 cases recovered today), 70 deaths; Bandipora has 3646 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 398 Active Positive, 3207 recovered (including 24 cases reported today), 41 deaths and Ganderbal has 3075 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 265 active positive cases, 2780 recoveries (including 16 cases recovered today) and 30 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 14950 positive cases (including 89 cases reported today) with 1610 active positive cases, 13128 recoveries (including 471 cases recovered today), 212 deaths; Rajouri has 2921 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 527 active positive cases, 2355 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 39 deaths; Ramban has 1430 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 116 active positive, 1303 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today), 11 deaths; Kathua has 2218 positive cases (including 43 cases reported today) with 139 Active positive, 2051 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today), 28 deaths; Udhampur has 2443 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 312 active positive cases, 2109 recovered (including 48 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Samba has 1926 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 471 Active Positive, 1431 recoveries (including 61 cases recovered today), 24 deaths; Doda has 2371 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 829 active positive cases, 1504 recoveries (including 81 cases recovered today), 38 deaths; Poonch has 1957 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today) with 826 active positive, 1113 recoveries (including 70 cases reported today), 18 deaths; Reasi has 1098 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 194 active positive, 898 recoveries (including 87 cases recovered today) and 06 deaths while Kishtwar has 1471 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 260 active positive cases and 1200 recoveries (including 89 cases reported today) and 11 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 81793 positive cases in J&K 9076 have been reported as travelers while 72717 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 968 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 67 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2358 COVID dedicated beds, 2214 Isolation beds where 1740 beds are vacant and 144 ICU beds where 116 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3664 COVID dedicated beds, 3384 Isolation beds with 2708 beds vacant and 280 ICU beds with 183 vacant beds in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu .The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 9.95 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.