COVID19: 540 new positive cases, J&K tally 95325

JAMMU: The Government on Sunday informed that 540 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 171 from Jammu division and 369 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 95325. Also 04 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 03 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 629 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 211 from Jammu Division and 418 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 94785 positive cases, 6326 are Active Positive, 86888 have recovered and 1482 have died; 496 in Jammu division and 986 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2324411 test results available, 2229086 samples have been tested as negative till November 01, 2020.

Till date 657632 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 15437 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 6326 in isolation and 44977 in home surveillance. Besides, 589410 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 19522 positive cases (including 153 cases reported today) with 1420 Active Positive, 17744 recovered (including 193 cases recovered today), 358 deaths; Baramulla has 6093 positive cases (including 87 cases reported today) with 1426 Active Positive, 4522 recovered (including 52 cases recovered today), 145 deaths; Pulwama reported 4685 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 206 active positive cases, 4397 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 82 deaths; Kulgam has 2491 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 92 Active Positive, 2353 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 46 deaths; Shopian has 2207 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 94 Active Positive, 2078 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today) and 35 deaths; Anantnag district has 4247 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 211 Active Positive, 3962 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 74 deaths; Budgam has 6021 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 278 Active Positive and 5649 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Kupwara has 4480 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 392 Active Positive, 4015 recovered (including 52 cases recovered today), 73 deaths; Bandipora has 4047 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 185 Active Positive, 3816 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 46 deaths and Ganderbal has 3572 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 203 active positive cases, 3336 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today) and 33 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 17676 positive cases (including 108 cases reported today) with 722 active positive cases, 16696 recoveries (including 135 cases recovered today), 258 deaths; Rajouri has 3201 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 59 active positive cases, 3095 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 47 deaths; Ramban has 1601 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 84 active positive, 1504 recoveries and 13 deaths; Kathua has 2453 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 65 Active positive, 2357 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 31 deaths; Udhampur has 2729 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 133 active positive cases, 2564 recovered (including 07 cases reported today) and 32 deaths; Samba has 2176 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 272 Active Positive, 1879 recoveries and 25 deaths; Doda has 2661 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 111 active positive cases, 2504 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today), 46 deaths; Poonch has 2258 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 189 active positive, 2047 recoveries (including 26 cases reported today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1281 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 91 active positive, 1182 recoveries and 08 deaths while Kishtwar has 1924 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 93 active positive cases and 1817 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today) and 14 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 95325 positive cases in J&K 9801 have been reported as travellers while 85524 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1081 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 94 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1795 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 125 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2876 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 222 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu .The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 10.47 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.