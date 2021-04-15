COVID resurgence: All J&K schools, coaching centres to remain closed till April 30

Srinagar: The government on Thursday said that all schools of Jammu and Kashmir upto 12th standard shall continue to remain closed till April 30.

“All schools in J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus / in- person education to the students of all classes (i.e., up to and including Class 12), till 30.04.2021,” reads an order by Simrandeep Singh, member Secretary State executive Committee.

“It is further ordered that all Coaching and tuition centers imparting in-person teaching to Students shall remain closed in the entire J&K till 30.04.2021,” reads the order.

He said that decision was taken after a detailed review of the current COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted with the Financial Commissioner Health; Administrative Secretary School Education; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir and other officers.

The decision was taken in view of the trend in new cases particularly the recent spike in the number of daily reported cases of infection in some districts of J&K, the order underlined. (GNS)