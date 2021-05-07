COVID crisis: J&K breaches grim 5,000 cases-a-day mark; records 50 more fatalities

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest single-day spike ever, with 5443 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Also, 50 people succumbed to virus during the time, 29 in Jammu and 21 in Kashmir, taking the total fatality count to 2612.

1868 of these cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 3575 from Kashmir, taking the total count to 206954.

Providing district wise details, the officials said, Srinagar reported 1071 cases, Baramulla 496, Budgam 384, Pulwama 118, Kupwara 198, Anantnag 568, Bandipora 93, Ganderbal 169, Kulgam 344, Shopian 134, Jammu 639, Udhampur 292, Rajouri 300, Doda 37, Kathua 226, Samba 121, Kishtwar 39, Poonch 95, Ramban 67 and Reasi 52.