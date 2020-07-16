COVID-19: Officials take sample of Pak man detained along LoC in Poonch

Srinagar: Authorities have taken sample for covid-19 of a 28-year-old person who was detained after he allegedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu division on Wednesday afternoon.

The person has been identified as Abdul Rehman son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Nakyal.

SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar said special police guards have been deputed where the persons has been placed under administrative quarantine centre.

BMO Mendhar Dr Parviaz Ahmed Khan said that sample for covid-19 has been taken and the result was still awaited. The 28-year-old was detained in Burthi village of Balakote sector. (GNS)