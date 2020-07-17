COVID-19: Two more die in Kashmir, J&K toll 224

Srinagar: Two more patients who were tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Kashmir, taking the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir to 224.

Officials said that two patients who died include a 65-year-old man from Parigam Pulwama and a patient from Alnoor Colony Hyderpora, Srinagar.

A doctor from SKIMS Soura said that the elderly patient from Pulwama who was admitted on 14 July died at SKIMS on Thursday evening due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

He said that the patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and other ailments.

A doctor from JVC Bemina said that the patient from Hyderpora who was admitted on 08 July who was on ventilator died at JVC Bemina at 12 am.

He said that the patient was a known case of hypothyroidism and was suffering from bilateral pneumonia with severe ARDS.

With two more deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached to 224 including 18 from Jammu division and 206 from Kashmir division—(KNO)