COVID-19 test centres to be set up for students, staff in Kashmir schools

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has asked the Deputy Commissioners (DC) of all the ten districts of Kashmir Valley to set up random rapid COVID-19 test facilities for educational institutions.

The decision has been taken in wake of the reopening of schools after nearly one year.

In an order, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole has ordered setting up of random rapid COVID-19 test facilities in Kashmir to prevent spread of infection among teachers and students.

“Deputy Commissioners of ten districts of Kashmir division are directed to put in place random rapid COVID-19 test facilities for educational institutions in order to prevent the spread of virus,” the order reads.

The order reads that the schools in Kashmir opened from March-01-2021 and students of classes 9th to 12th are now attending their schools as per the guidelines by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MHA and the divisional administration.

He said that as per the guidelines the students of class 5th to 8th are supposed to attend their classes from March-08—(KNO)