Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
Latest News
··1 min read

Mamata sworn-in as Bengal CM for third time

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was on Wednesday sworn-in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term after a massive win in the state assembly elections.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhawan held amid the raging COVID pandemic.

Banerjee took the oath in Bengali language.


Apart from senior TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in TMC’s victory, and Banerjee MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee were present.

Banerjee has said her first priority after resuming office will be to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

Next
India records 3.82 lakh new Covid cases, 3,780 more deaths
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor