Covid-19 surge: J&K Govt announces closure of schools for two weeks

Srinagar): Jammu and Kashmir government Sunday announced the closure of all schools from primary to class 9 for two weeks from April 5 and classes 10, 11 and 12 for a week from April 5 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory.

“In view of the rising trend in Covid -19 cases in J&K and the likelihood of young children getting infected and transmitting infections in large numbers, all classes upto and including class 9 in schools will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday April 5 till April 18 in J&K. Classes 10, 11 and 12 will also be closed for one week in all schools from Monday till April 11 in entire J&K,” announced the office of J&K LG on its official twitter handle.

Adding that further, all gatherings for social and customary functions be restricted to 200 only and after following guidelines and Covid SoPs. Pertinently, death rate and Covid-19 cases in J&K UT has shown an upward trend in the past two weeks forcing the UT administration to re-activate all containment facilities including testing facilities that were put in place last year when Covid griped the J&K.