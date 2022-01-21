Srinagar, Jan 21 : Covid-19 cases continue to show an upward trend as Jammu and Kashmir reported 5720 new infections while five more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said that 1890 the fresh cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 3830 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 384381.

Regarding the deaths, they said, four were from Jammu division and one from Kashmir. So far 4591 people have died due to the virus—2241 in Jammu division and 2350 in Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise details, the officials told said that Srinagar reported 1341 cases, Baramulla 688, Budgam 550, Pulwama 170, Kupwara 208, Anantnag 237, Bandipora 241, Ganderbal 246, Kulgam 106, Shopian 43, Jammu 1306,

Udhampur 100, Rajouri 62, Doda 103, Kathua 61, Samba 99, Kishtwar 18, Poonch 48, Ramban 22 and

Reasi 71.

A number of the fresh cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of GMC Srinagar and Anatnag besides District Hospital Pulwama.

The GMC Srinagar cases include female (29) (NA) from Shalimar, female (54) (NA) from Shalimar, male (59) (NA) from Shalimar, male (36) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (57) (NA) from Brain, female (47) (NA) from Shalimar, female (16) (NA) from Brain nishat, female (38) (NA) from Brain nishat, male (30) (NA) from Tulmullah ganderbal, male (52) (NA) from Nishat, male (36) (NA) from Brain, female (59) (NA) from Harwan, male (38) (NA) from Habbak Sgr, male (28) (NA) from Nagabal dara, female (29) (NA) from Nishat, male (29) (NA) from Nishat, male (28) (NA) from Harwan, female (34) (NA) from Ishbar nishat, female (25) (NA) from Ishbar nishat, female (26) (NA) from Sgr, female (26) (NA) from Baramulla, male (51) (NA) from Natipora, male (24) (NA) from Anantnag, male (27) (NA) from GDC hostel, female (29) (NA) from GDC Sgr, male (26) (NA) from GDC hostel, female (30) (NA) from Qamarwari, male (58) (NA) from Qamarwari, female (30) (NA) from Nowshera, male (27) (NA) from Pulwama, male (39) (NA) from Rajbagh, female (35) (NA) from Rajbagh, male (20) (NA) from Rajbagh, female (24) (NA) from Sgr, female (27) (NA) from Shalimar, male (65) (NA) from Habbak, female (30) (NA) from Habbak, female (75) (NA) from Batamaloo, male (69) (NA) from Batamaloo, female (60) (NA) from Batamaloo, male (85) (NA) from Batamaloo, male (35) (NA) from Chattabal, female (28) (NA) from Bandipora, female (32) (NA) from Eidgah, female (24) (NA) from Pulwama, female (22) (NA) from Pulwama, male (24) (NA) from Anantnag, male (30) (NA) from Pulwama, male (23) (NA) from Kupwara, male (40) (NA) from Sgr, male (29) (NA) from Anantnag, female (65) (NA) from Sgr, female (50) (NA) from Sgr, male (22) (NA) from Kupwara, male (26) (NA) from Pampore, male (27) (NA) from Sgr, female (62) (NA) from Sgr, female (30) (NA) from Bemina, female (50) (NA) from Sgr, male (65) (NA) from Budgam, male (24) (NA) from Sgr, female (55) (NA) from Sgr, male (29) (NA) from Harwan, male (90) (NA) from Ganderbal, female (90) (NA) from Gopalpora, male (60) (NA) from Sgr, female (28) (NA) from Rawalpora, female (60) (NA) from Rawalpora, female (33) (NA) from Kargil, male (21) (NA) from Anantnag, female (25) (NA) from Sanatnagar, female (23) (NA) from GMC, male (25) (NA) from Bandgam, female (70) (NA) from Budgam, male (24) (NA) from Sgr, male (27) (NA) from Sgr, male (28) (NA) from Sgr, male (35) (NA) from Chadoora pulwama, male (35) (NA) from Sangerwani pulwama, male (30) (NA) from Pakherpora, female (27) (NA) from Indranagar, male (45) (NA) from Chanpora, male (03) (NA) from Hyderpora, male (49) (NA) from Chanpora and male (36) (NA) from Natipora.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (15) from Malik Mohalla, male (41) from Ratnipora, male (22) from Tharin Keller, female (35) from Abhama Pul, male (32) from Herpora, female (23) from Charimarg, female (28) from Awneera, male (40) from Mah Kulgam, male (35) from Panewa Kulgam, three males (36, 36, 53) and two females (36, 21) from Sahoo DH Pora, two males (40, 50) and female (28) from Damhall DH Pora, male (35) from Khull DH Pora, male (36) from Kulgam DH Pora, female (15) from Manzgam Kulgam, female (35) from Laroo Kulgam, two males (10, 58) from Okey Kulgam, female (19) from Motergam Kulgam, male (45) from Hablish Kulgam, male (46) from Behibagh Kulgam, female (45) from Qazigund, male (66) from Laisoo Kulgam, female (19) from Akhal Kulgam, male (24) from Pulwama, male (21) from Sachin Dailgam, male (50) from Nai Basti, female (32) from Soura, female (26) from Shangus, female (25) from GMC Ang, female (28) from Pulwama, female (46) from Malaknag, male (27) from Anantnag, male (32) from Ashajipora, male (67) from Anchidora, male (60) and female (25) from Khanabal, male (25) from Sarnal, two males (53, 23) from Anchidora, female (15) from Bijbehara, female (27) from Lazibal, male (35) from KP Road, male (38) from Nowgam Shangus, three females (14, 18, 40) from Ashajipora, male (40) from New Qazibagh, three males (45, 45, 42) from South Campus, female (62) from Achgoza Pul, male (21) from Narwani, female (24) from Dailgam, male (28) from Khundroo, male (50) from Imooh, two females (28, 60) from Gulshan Abad and female (36) from Wardwan.

The DH Pulwama cases include male (30) from Prichoo pulwama, female (28) from Pulwama, male (30) from Kakapora, female (30) from washbugh, male (30) from Murran, male (37) from Chadoora, female (40) from Arihal, male (48) from Chattapora, male (45) from Koil, female (50) from Ariham, female (28) from Trichal, female (20) from Rahmoo, female (50) from Parigam, female (27) (NA) from Malangpora, female (27) from Nowgam, female (35) from Gongoo, male (32) from Heff shirmal, male (60) from Koil, male (25) from Drabgam, male (35) from Gudoora, female (35) from New colony pulwama, male (10) from New colony pulwama, female (30) from Drisoo pulwama, female (33) from Wasoora, male (17) from Payer pulwama, male (26) from Sheikhara pulwama and female (30) from Babhara Pulwama.

Besides, they said, 1877 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—819 from Jammu Division and 1058 from Kashmir. So far 344908 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 34882—11602 in Jammu and 23280 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 39460 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (GNS)