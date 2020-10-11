COVID-19 caseload crosses 70 lakh-mark with 74,383 cases in India

New Delhi: A single day rise of 74,383 COVID-19 cases pushed India’s virus caseload on Sunday past the 70 lakh-mark, data provided by the Union Health Ministry said.

The total number of cases now stands at 70,53,806.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, the death toll has reached 1,08,334 with 918 more fatalities, the Health Ministry has added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 8,67,496 while 60,77,976 people had recovered from the disease, the Union Health Ministry said.

This is the third consecutive day when the number of active cases have remained below the nine lakh.