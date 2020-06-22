COVID-19: 65-yr-old man from Pulwama dies at SMHS, toll 84

Srinagar: One more person died of coronavirus in Kashmir on Monday, taking the overall death toll due to the virus to 84 in J&K.

Officials said that a 65-year-old man from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district has died due to COVID at SMHS.

Dr. Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS told KNO that a 65-year-old man from Kakapora area of Pulwama district who was tested positive for COVID died at SMHS on Sunday night.

He was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, diabetes and hypertension, he said.

With his death , the death toll in J&K has reached to 84 including 74 from Kashmir division and 10 from Jammu division—(KNO)