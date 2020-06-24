by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

COVID-19: 48 -year-old lady from Srinagar dies at SKIMS; toll 88 in J&K

Srinagar : A  48- year- old lady infected with COVID- 19 from Baghat Barzulla area of Srinagar passed away at SKIMS Soura on Wednesday, taking overall death toll due to pandemic to 88 in Jammu & Kashmir . 

Medical Superintendent SKIMS , Dr Farooq Jan told news agenc that a Covid-19 positive lady from Baghat, who was admitted to SKIMS on June 17, passed away  at the  hospital on Wednesday morning.

 

“The patient was suffering from Fungal Pneumonia besides other ailments,” he said. So far, 88 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—ten from Jammu and 78 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 21 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Anantnag, Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri—(KNO)

