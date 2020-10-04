COVID-19: 15 NHPC employees test positive in Uri

Baramullah: At least 15 employees of National Hydel Power Corporation (NHPC) tested positive for Covid19 in Uri on Sunday.

An official said that 15 employees have been tested positive at NPHC Gingal Uri Baramulla. “A sampling was conducted for office and reports were received after which 15 officials of various sections have been tested positive,” officials said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Uri Riyaz Ahmad confirmed that 15 employees of NHPC tested positive. “Some employees are in administrative quarantine while some were asked to stay away,” he said. Ahmad said that as a precautionary measure, the office has been sanitized. “The office will function normally,” he said—(KNO)