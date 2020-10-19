Cop shot dead in Anantnag

by Monitor News Bureau 0
Representational picture

Srinagar: A police officer was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kenalwan area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening.

Official sources said that the gunmen attacked the officer, Inspector Mohammad Ashraf, as he was returning home after offering prayers.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. However the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, they said.

A police officer confirmed the killing of the cop. “The area has been immediately cordoned off,” the officer added. (GNS)

