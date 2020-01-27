Coming soon: Eco-friendly buildings that reduce asthma, allergy

Srinagar, Jan 26: Imagine a city with sustainable eco-friendly buildings that reduce asthma, allergy and sick building syndrome.

Thanks to Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), new environment-friendly buildings are being lined up to improve indoor air quality, reduce rate of asthma, allergy and sick building syndrome in the summer capital city.

Under the project, SSCL proposes to create buildings which use less water, optimizes energy efficiency, conserves natural resources, generates less waste and provides healthier spaces for occupants.

SSCL has identified seven smart schools with green campuses and 7-8 green parking zones. Additionally, 3000-4000 bicycles will be bought to operate within these spaces. The set time-frame for the completion of the project is January 2021.

An official of SSCL said the concept of ‘green buildings’ focuses on increasing the efficiency of resource use while reducing building impact on the environment.

“These buildings will stand apart from other concrete structures because of their oddities that help in fighting the battle against global warming,” he said.

The official noted that generation of power involves huge carbon dioxide gas emissions from the plants’ chimneys (this emission is the root cause of global warming).

“However, buildings that are planned, constructed and operated in a green fashion can save up to 50% of energy and power costs as they incorporate energy-efficient lighting, low energy appliances, and renewable energy technologies such as solar panels,” he explained.

The icing on the cake is that the locally made materials and products will be used to improve the indoor air quality, reduce the rate of asthma, allergy and sick building syndrome. “These materials are emission-free, and are moisture resistant to deter moulds, spores and other microbes,” the official said.

Environmental Expert at SSCL, Sameer Zehgir said the construction of the green structures will lead to the reduction of carbon foot prints in Srinagar. “This will have a huge impact on the quality of life and increase the living index,” he said.