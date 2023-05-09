Srinagar: Call it a dividend of peace, border areas of Kashmir are now becoming the hub of sports activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

`Rally of Valley’, India’s highest and longest time- speed-distance motor rally is going to be held in Kashmir, which will reach a border area in north Kashmir.

The rally will be held from June 14 to 18 in the time-speed-distance (TSD) format and will cover a distance of about 1050 miles from Chamba to the Kashmir valley.

As per organizers, over 50 motorsports enthusiasts including national-level players will participate in the event.

“This is the first time such a big TSD rally will be held in Kashmir. The first leg of the rally will start from Chamba to Bhaderwah via Patnitpop. It will cross Sinthan top and reach Srinagar. From Srinagar, the rally will leave for Keran,” Amritpal Singh, coordinator of the rally said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally is being organized by Azlan Racing Adventure, Chamba Motor Sports Club, and Autoz365 Motorsports in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Indian Army.

The rally is being held to promote border areas of the valley, which are less explored following uncertainty during the last three decades.

“The main attraction of the rally will be a lunch halt in Keran along the banks of River Kishan Ganga. Professionals will participate from pan India in the event. We have already called for entries for the event,” Amritpal Singh said.

Activities related to the conservation of wildlife, local art, craft, and cuisine have been made part of the campaign, organizers said.

“The idea is also to bring border areas of Kashmir on the tourism map. We have many participants who have a huge social media following. Our message to people will be to explore frontier areas of the valley,” Amritpal said.

For the last few years, Kashmir has become famous for off-road and motorsports and various events are being held to promote this elite sport in the valley.

This is the first time such a big event is going to be held in Kashmir, which will highlight frontier areas of the valley.