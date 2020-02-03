Latest News Archives
Cold weather conditions continue in Kashmir
Srinagar, Feb 3: Despite the end of harsh period of Chillai-Kalan on January 31, cold conditions still persist in the Kashmir Valley. Srinagar recorded a night temperature of minus 5 degrees Celsius, while in Gulmarg it was minus 11 degree C and Pehalgam was minus 12 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has forecast that the dry weather conditions will persist in the Kashmir Valley over the next few days.
“There will be a break in the dry spell in second week of February,” a MeT official said.
This year the winter has been extremely harsh with several rounds of snow. The 40-day long Chillai-Kalan was particularly severe.
Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is open for a one-way traffic on Monday. Only the vehicles from Jammu to Srinagar are allowed.
People can only hope that weather god shows some mercy so that their difficulties can also come to an end.
4 arrested in Kashmir for militant links: Police
Police have arrested four people linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed at Awantipora in south Kashmir.
They have been identified as Mohd Amin, Mohd Rafiq and Fayaz Lone, residents of Pulwama, and Maqbool Dar, a resident of Awantipora.
As per police records they were involved in assisting JeM militants operating in areas around Awantipora.
They were providing logistic support and shelter to the militants, including JeM commander Qari Yasir and his other associates who were recently killed in an encounter at Awantipora.
“Cases under relevant sections of law are registered at respective police stations and further investigation in the matter is in progress,” a police statement said.
Army chopper crash lands due to technical snag in Reasi
Jammu, Jan 3: A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Army made an emergency crash landing after it developed a technical snag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Monday, army officials said.
Both the pilots are safe, they said.
The chopper, which was on a routine sortie, developed some technical problem and had to make a crash landing in Rudkhud area in Arnas belt of the district this morning, the officials said.
Imran Khan to not use Indian airspace during Malaysia visit
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not use the Indian airspace for his flight to Malaysia.
Khan, who will embark on a two-day visit to Malaysia on Monday, has decided not to use Indian airspace.
Sources said that the decision was taken in light of the situation in Kashmir.
India and Pakistan are at loggerheads since last year owing to a series of events, including the attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir.
The tensions between the two nations increased after New Delhi had abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Islamabad, on several occasions, did not allow Indian leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use its airspace during their trips abroad.
In October last year, India had taken the matter of Pakistan’s move to deny permission to Modi’s special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).