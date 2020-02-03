Cold weather conditions continue in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 3: Despite the end of harsh period of Chillai-Kalan on January 31, cold conditions still persist in the Kashmir Valley. Srinagar recorded a night temperature of minus 5 degrees Celsius, while in Gulmarg it was minus 11 degree C and Pehalgam was minus 12 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast that the dry weather conditions will persist in the Kashmir Valley over the next few days.

“There will be a break in the dry spell in second week of February,” a MeT official said.

This year the winter has been extremely harsh with several rounds of snow. The 40-day long Chillai-Kalan was particularly severe.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is open for a one-way traffic on Monday. Only the vehicles from Jammu to Srinagar are allowed.

People can only hope that weather god shows some mercy so that their difficulties can also come to an end.