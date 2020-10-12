Class XI students stage protest, demand mass promotion

By FARZANA BASHIR

Srinagar: A group of class XI students held a protest demonstration against the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education demanding fair treatment and promotion to the next class.

Carrying placards, students assembled at Press Colony on Monday morning and demanded mass promotion akin to Jammu.

Students said that they could not complete their syllabus due to back-to-back lockdowns since August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated Article 370. Students said they could not attend the online classes given the slow 2G internet.

“First our schools were closed for six months. Later, we had only nine working days in March. Then the government announced the closure of schools due to the pandemic. Our online classes were not beneficial because of frequent buffering due to slow internet speed,” said Samreen, a class XI student.

Students said Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) should has granted mass promotion to Class XI students of the Jammu division.

“The same yardstick should apply in Kashmir too. Why is board playing with the future and emotions of Kashmiri students? We are suffering from mental trauma. We want BOSE to promote us to 12th akin to Jammu students,” said Izhaan.



Students also expressed anger over the use of force by the police personnel. “It is our right to demand justice for ourselves. Police cannot suppress our voices by using force. Beating us is of no use, it won`t stop us from seeking justice,” said Huzaib, another student.