Class 10, 12 exams in Kashmir likely from second week of November; 30% relaxation in question papers

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is planning to hold Class X and Class XII exams from the second week of November next month.

While the official notice is expected to be issued in the coming days, there will be 30 percent relaxation in the question papers.

“Preparations are underway to hold Class X and XII exams in November. Tentatively, Class XII exams are likely to start from November 8 that will be followed by Class X exams. Exams will be held in offline mode,” said a JKBOSE official.

JKBOSE Joint Secretary Examinations Prof Aijaz Hakak said there will be 30 percent relaxation as the students will only have to attempt 70 percent of the questions.

“As per the notice of the Director Academics, there will be 30 percent relaxation and the students will have to answer only 70 percent questions,” the JKBOSE Joint Secretary Examinations said.

The notice issued by the Director Academics said marks obtained by the by ‘students who attempt less than 70 percent from the question paper shall be raised proportionately’.

“The students shall have to attempt 70 percent marks from the question paper which shall be treated as 100 percent for result computation thereby a resultant concession of 30 percent. Marks obtained by students who attempt less than 70 percent from the question paper shall be raised proportionately,” the notice said.