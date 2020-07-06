Chinese troops pull back 2 km from Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan: Reports

The Chinese Army has reportedly moved back from the patrolling point 14, sources have said.

The Chinese Army has reportedly moved back from the patrolling point 14, sources have said.

The patrolling point 14 had emerged as a hotspot after Chinese troops had moved ahead of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan region. According to the sources, the Chinese Army has moved back nearly 2 kms from the Galwan Valley.

A buffer zone has been created between the Indian and Chinese troops, they said, adding a mutual withdrawn of the Indian and Chinese troops have taken place, but is most likely limited to Galwan.

Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles & troops by 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander level talks,” news agency ANI reported quoting Indian Army Sources.

“Chinese heavy armoured vehicles still present in-depth areas in Galwan river area. Indian army monitoring the situation with caution,” it added.

The extent of the mutual pull-back has not been specified, the sources have said.

According to media reports, temporary structures are being removed by both sides, and physical verification has also been conducted.

Following the June 15 incident, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed during the Galwan Valley clash, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had moved well within India’s perception of the LAC.

India had matched presence with bunkers and temporary structures and the two armies were in ‘eyeball to eyeball’ positions.