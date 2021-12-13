SRINAGAR: Chandeep Singh scripted history after he won Silver Medal at World Para-Taekwondo Championship.

Hailing from Jammu, Chandeep Singh has been training under Atul Pangotra for the past five years.

J&K Taekwondo Association (JKTA) will be organizing a welcome function for Chandeep Singh.

Atul Pangotra said Chandeep is an inspiration for all the athletes of the country. “He achieved this feat because of sheer dedication and hard. All the players from UT expressed joy over Chandeep’s victory. It will definitely motivate other Taekwondo players in J&K,” he said.

Chandeep, who is devoid of his upper limbs, has achieved the feat for the second time. “It’s really a matter of joy and pride that a para-athlete from J&K won the silver medal for the second time in the world championship,” said DN Pangotra, President, JKTA.

Office bearers of JKTA including DN Pangotra and SM Bali, senior vice-president congratulated Chandeep on his victory and wished him luck for future endeavors.

JKTA also thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sir, Advisor to LG, Farooq Khan, Principal Secretary Alok Kumar, and Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul for financially supporting Chandeep.