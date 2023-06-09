SRINAGAR: Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today inspected progress on construction of 120-bedded Specialized Orthopaedic Unit (additional hospital block) at Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla.

The CEO was accompanied by a World Bank team led by Lead Disaster Risk Management Specialist at the World Bank, Deepak Singh and officers of JKERA, JTFRP, Chief Engineer Department of Roads and Buildings (R&B) among others.

During the inspection, CEO directed the concerned agency to speed up work and ensure that the project gets completed at the earliest. He along with experts from World Bank inspected all the stories of the building and directed the concerned agency to speed up execution on the remaining works.

Notably, the prestigious project has been taken up under the component “Critical Infrastructure” of JTFRP funded by the World Bank.

Inspecting the ongoing works, Dr Abid directed the concerned officers and the agency to work in close coordination with focus on maintaining project’s quality parameters, ensuring timely completion.

During the inspection, the team also analysed the technical specifications of the building.

Earlier, the executing agency had been directed to initiate the process of procuring necessary medical infrastructure for the hospital which is part of the composite tender given to NPCC Limited.

Pertinently, JTFRP, which is part of PM’s development package, has received a major fillip in implementation in the last one year which has been recognized in various tripartite review meetings between the World Bank, the Department of Economic Affairs and the government of J&K.