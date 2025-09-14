CBI Urges Citizens Not to Pay Bribes, Issues Helpline Numbers in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has urged citizens not to pay bribes to government officials, employees of government-controlled corporations, local authorities, or any other individuals performing public duties.

In an advisory issued to the public, the CBI Anti-Corruption Branch Srinagar asked people to report any demand for bribes or cases of corruption directly to its office located near the MLA Hostel in Srinagar. Complaints can be made through landline number 0194-2455514, mobile number 9419900977, or via email at hobacsgsr@cbi.gov.in.

The agency assured that the identity of complainants and informers will be kept strictly confidential. It emphasized the importance of public cooperation in eliminating corruption and urged people to say no to bribes and actively participate in eradicating the menace.

Officials said the advisory has been issued in the larger public interest to encourage transparency and accountability in governance. [KNT]