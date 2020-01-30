Kashmir
Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness to deal with Coronavirus
Jammu, Jan 30: Cabinet Secretary, Rajesh Gauba today held Video-Conference with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of States/UTs to review their preparedness to deal with the novel Coronavirus amid mounting global concern over increasing number of cases in China. The meeting was co-chaired by the Health Secretary, Foreign Secretary and other senior functionaries of Government of India.
Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo along with concerned officers of Health Department attended the meeting on behalf of Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
Cabinet Secretary while interacting with Chief Secretaries/Health secretaries of the states/UTs sought details from them with regard to the level of preparedness they have made for prevention and management of the disease.
The States/UTs have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry including surveillance and contact tracing, surveillance at entry points, sample collection, packaging and transport, clinical management protocol and infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities.
Cabinet Secretary asked for setting up of control rooms, appointing a nodal officer and giving due publicity to the helpline number as already advised by the Health Ministry.
Further, the States/UTs have been asked to disseminate need for putting travellers in home isolation at least for 14 days those who have history of travel to China especially Wuhan after January 15 so that these persons do not get mixed with the general population. Also, samples from of all such persons need to be collected and sent for testing at the designated laboratories, a list of which has been circulated by the Health Ministry.
The States/UTs have been asked to review their preparedness on daily basis, identify gaps and strengthen hospital preparedness by having isolation and critical care facilities, linkages with VRDL network laboratories and adherence to infection prevention and control guidelines. The Health Secretaries were advised to make ready isolation wards at the major hospitals with all necessary support required for its operations.
Cabinet Secretary advised the State/UT Governments to review their preparations after every 2 days so that any gap if found is covered in time. He also asked them to be in regular touch with Union Health Ministry for any support and assistance.
A detailed presentation was made by the Health Ministry briefing about the steps that have been taken by Government of India and further what needs to be done by State/UT Governments.
It was informed that screening of passengers has been initiated at 21 Airports having international flights, international seaports and border crossings with Nepal. NIV Pune is working as nodal laboratory while as testing of samples has been initiated in 10 other labs in the country including Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, Nagpur, Secunderabad, Bengalore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai and Kolkata.The Health Ministry has also opened up a Control Room which is operating 24X7 at national level.
Meanwhile, the State Level / Divisional Level/District Level control rooms along with Nodal Officers have been made functional in Jammu and Kashmir and medical teams have been deployed at both the Airports in Jammu and Srinagar along with other logistical arrangements at the health care facilities. Advisories have been issued to persons who have travel history to China or South Asia to report to the nearest health care facility in case of any symptoms. Isolation facilities have been identified in Divisional as well as the District Level and RRTs (Rapid Response Teams) have been nominated to face any eventuality. Coordinated efforts has been formulated between the various Central Agencies and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Prevention of coronavirus:DC Srinagar chairs DSC meeting to devise action plan
Srinagar, Jan 29: District Surveillance Committee Srinagar Wednesday met under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary to devise an action plan to prevent and control spread of Coronovirus in the district.
Chief Medical Officer Srinagar Dr Talat Jabeen who is the co-chairperson and other members of the committee attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed the response mechanism required to be activated and the requirements that need to be made available to prevent spread and control of the virus in the district.
The DC directed for immediate and district-wide awareness campaigns about coronavirus and the measures that need to taken to prevent and control its spread. He direct for issuing advisories and spreading awareness about it at zonal and block levels across the district.
The meeting was informed that rapid response teams have been activated – one in each health zone of the district – across the district adding that these teams will be monitoring the situation on the round-the-clock basis and taking measures to prevent and control the spread of the virus.
It is was informed that these teams are also being trained to handle public concerns and readiness to deal with challenges in this regard.
The DC directed for designating nodal points with nodal officers in each district and sub-district hospital in the district. He directed for establishing quarantine wards in each hospital and health centre where those suspected with having acquired the virus can be admitted in order to prevent spread of the infection.
The meeting was informed that isolation wards have already been established at tertiary-care hospitals like SMHS and SKIMS.
Dr Shahid asked the health authorities of the district and other concerned authorities to submit details of logistics that might be required to handle contingencies stressing the importance of being well-equipped to be able to deal with challenges in this regard.
The meeting was informed that special screening arrangements are being made at the Srinagar airport adding that arrivals are being screened before leaving the airport to ensure that those suspected to be affected with the virus are quarantined the aim being to prevent the spread of the virus.
It was informed that the medical staff deployed at the airport has been equipped with necessary logistics to enable them to handle the task at hand and tackling any suspected cases.
Dr Shahid further directed for identifying gaps and laboratory support that might be required to identify suspected cases and then control its spread. He also reviewed the hospital preparedness in terms of isolation and ventilator management of suspected cases. Capacity for laboratory diagnosis in hospitals was also reviewed during the meeting.
Meanwhile a district-level control room and helplines at zonal levels are being established in the district. Their establishment is aimed at quick reporting of suspected cases and ensuring quick response aimed at prevention and control of the virus.
Trump likely to make his first visit to India in Feb: Report
New Delhi, Jan 29: Days after offering to mediate on Kashmir issue, news reports on Wednesday suggested that US President Donald Trump is planning to visit to India in February. As per media report, Trump is likely to visit India from February 24 to 26.
The report comes at a time when both the countries are in touch with each other to work out mutually convenient dates for the visit.
The development comes after PM Modi invited Trump to attend the Republic Day 2020 parade as the chief guest last year but he declined the invitation because of scheduling issues.
Reports suggested that the finalisation of dates depend on political developments in Washington, where the impeachment motion is on against the US President.
PM Modi during his visit to the US in September last year had reminded the US President Trump of his invitation to visit India along with his family.
Besides, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during their visit to the US had also extended the invitation to the US President to visit India.
Notably, PM Modi had last week called up Trump and both the leader spoke to each other on phone to discuss ways to further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership.
During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi highlighted the significant progress made in the strategic partnership between India and the US. PM Modi also expressed his willingness to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.
Top Army commander visits police hqrs in Jammu
Jammu, Jan 28: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited the police headquarters here on Tuesday and complimented the force for maintaining peace and working alongside other forces to eliminate militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.
Lt Gen Singh, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, is retiring from service on January 31 and will be replaced by Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
Lt Gen Joshi is currently serving as the Chief of Staff of the Northern Command which takes care of the overall security scenario along the border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir as well as with China in Ladakh.
“The GOC-in-C visited Jammu Kashmir Police Headquarters, where he interacted with Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other senior officers,” a police spokesman said.
Lt Gen Singh complemented the DGP and his entire team for the outstanding work being done for peace and welfare of the people in the Union territory, he added.
“Police personnel have always remained on the forefront while dealing with anti-militancy activities and there exists great synergy and coordination with the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces, and the counterinsurgency grid is moving like a well-oiled machine,” Lt Gen Singh said, adding that the police have a huge role to play in maintaining peace and eliminating militants in the Union Territory.
The Army commander expressed his gratitude to the DGP for providing the opportunity to interact with the officers and wished the entire force good luck. He also extended good wishes to the families of the police personnel, the spokesman said.
The DGP thanked the Army commander for his cooperation and support in maintenance of public order and the security environment, and said Lt Gen Singh was a wonderful team leader and it was a privilege to work with him.
‘Pak has reactivated militant camps’
New Delhi, Jan 28: Army Vice Chief Lt Gen SK Saini on Tuesday said militant launchpads are being reoccupied and their camps are being reactivated across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK).
“The situation in Jammu and Kashmir on both LoC and the hinterland are under control. The launchpads have been reoccupied and militant camps are active. Saini said that ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army have gone up last year but the Army was “fully geared up to meet challenges that come across”.
In the last few weeks, there have been reports about the heightened activity of terrorists in PaK backed by the Pakistan Army.
Asked about his priorities as Vice Chief, he said, “Removing hollowness in terms of critical deficiencies of equipment, ammunition etc, capability development along the Northern borders.”
Hollowness in Army preparedness was first highlighted as few years ago when it was brought by the then Army Chief Gen VK Singh that the force was facing critical shortage of ammunition and weapon systems required for fighting wars.
Saini also stressed that he would work for aligning the Army Headquarters with the newly created Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff. He said he would work towards bringing in more jointness into the working of the Army with the newly created structures. (ANI)