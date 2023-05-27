SRINAGAR: Buoyed by the G20 meeting outcomes, Kashmir Inc. is holding a meeting to discuss the future course of action to boost tourism and trade.

“We will sit together and discuss our plan of action post-G20. We have had fruitful discussions with the delegates. We have pitched for removal of travel advisories which will boost foreign footfalls in Kashmir,” Javed Ahmad Tenga, president, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), told The Kashmir Monitor.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting concluded at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Center (SKICC) on May 25. The first Working Group meeting was held in February at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The second meeting was held from April 1 to 3 in Siliguri, West Bengal.

“Tourism in general will get a fillip from the recently concluded meeting. Film tourism in turn will get promoted which will feed into overall growth in the region,” said Arvind Singh, Union Tourism Secretary.

G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. It represents 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population.

Official figures reveal that 1.88 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir last year. Of whom 26 lakh had visited the Kashmir valley. This year the government is expecting to host two crore tourists in Jammu and Kashmir

“We are hopeful that international tourism will be restored very soon. It will positively impact every sector because trade, tourism, and handicrafts are intertwined. We expect some movement forward. Only two days have passed since they left. Let us hope for the best,” said Tenga.Kashmir Inc. is also eying foreign markets for its handicrafts and horticulture. Pashmina, carpet, apple, saffron, and lavender are lined up as showcase products to woo foreign buyers. “We hope to see our apple and saffron making a debut in international markets particularly west,” said a grower.