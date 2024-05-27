Body Found with Throat Slit in North Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Throat-slit body of a person was on Monday morning recovered from Awura in Kupwara, officials said.

They told GNS that one person Abdul Hamid Khan, son of Gulla Khan, of Mir Muqam Awura was found in a poll of blood with a slit throat inside his home.

Confirming it, a police official told GNS that they have taken cognisance of the incident for due investigations.

More details awaited. (GNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)