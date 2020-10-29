BJP worker shot dead, two others injured in south Kashmir

Srinagar: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead while two others sustained injuries in an attack at Y K Pora area of Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday evening.

The slain BJP leader has been identified as Yuva Morcha General Secretary Kulgam, Fida Hussain Itoo.

An official said that the militants fired upon three persons in Y K pora, among them one has died on the spot while two others have been shifted to emergency hospital in Qazigund.

BJP’s media-in charge Kashmir, Manzoor Bhat said that three party workers were attacked by the militants in Kulgam and one among them identified as Fida Hussain has succumbed to his injuries.

The injured persons have been identified as Umar Hajjam and Waseem Ahmad, who are undergoing treatment at emergency hospital Qazigund.

He added that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, BJP has condemned the attack—(KNO)