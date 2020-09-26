BJP reshuffles party posts: Madhav dropped as general secretary

New Delhi: In a major overhaul ahead of the Assembly Election in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday named its new office bearers. The annoucement was named by BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who had assumed the office eight months ago.

During the annoucement, Nadda said that Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Pandaas has been appointed as national vice presidents of the BJP while Tejasvi Surya has been appointed as Yuva Morcha president.

However, in a major decision, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav has been dropped as general secretary of the s party. BJP also removed Murlidhar Rao and Anil Jain from that post. It, however, appointed Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s daughter Daggubati Purandareswari as general secretary.

In another major decision, the BJP has appointed former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje as its vice president.