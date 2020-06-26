Bijbehera attack: One bullet snatched my entire world, says slain boy’s father

Srinagar: The family members of young Mehaan were desperately waiting to see the end of Covid-19 pandemic to admit their lone son in a reputed school.

Little did they know that the wheel of fate would catapult in a way that they would have to mourn his death instead.

Mehaan was killed during a militant attack in Bijbehara on Friday in which one CRPF soldier was also killed.

Muhammad Yaseen Bhat, a physical education teacher at a school in Bijbehera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, took his son to the market to buy clothes for him.

“I was in the market, and all of a sudden there was heavy firing. Everybody ran for cover, so did we. My son couldn’t run, when I looked at him, I saw blood oozing from his right shoulder. I opened his shirt, I found he was hit by a bullet,” Bhat said in a broken voice.

“I cried for help, and somehow managed to take my son to Sub district hospital Bijbehera, where after treating my son for a few minutes, doctors declared him dead,” he said adding “one bullet snatched my entire world.”

“Mehaan was my only son among three siblings. I have two daughters. He was my world, I lost everything today,” said Bhat.

Shabir Ahmad Bhat, the deceased kid’s uncle said that his nephew insisted his father to take him along to a market in Bijbehera.

“He accepted his lone son’s request and they left for Bijbehera from Munchew area which is about 20 Kms from Bijbehera town,” said Shabir adding that after over an hour, they heard that there was an attack in Bijbehera.

“We tried to contact Yaseen several times but he didn’t respond. We thought that he would be busy,” said Shabir.

“After a few minutes a photo of Mehaan in an injured condition went viral on social media, that is how we came to know about what actually had happened,” he said.

Soon after, he said, they got a call that Mehaan was no more. “Mehaan’s mother fell unconscious and since then hasn’t spoken a word. She is in deep shock,” said Shabir.

He said that Mehaan who was the lone son of Yaseen was yet to take admission in a school.

A CRPF man was also killed in the attack by militants in which Mehaan sustained the fatal injury.

The little Mehaan was laid to rest in his native village Munchew at around 4 pm amid sobs and tears. (KNO)