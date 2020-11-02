Biden in lead, Trump catching up in swing states: Poll survey

New York: With two days to go, Democrat Joe Biden holds a commanding national lead over President Donald Trump amid deep voter concerns about the Covid pandemic, but Trump is keeping his hopes alive by staying competitive in the swing states that could decide the White House race.

Biden’s national lead over the Republican president has stayed relatively steady in recent months as the public health crisis has persisted. He is ahead 51% to 43% in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll taken October 27-29. But Trump is close to Biden in enough state battlegrounds to give him the 270 state Electoral College votes needed to win a second term.

The survey shows that the race remains a toss up in Florida, North Carolina and Arizona. Trump also trails by five points in Pennsylvania and nine points in Michigan and Wisconsin, three other battleground states that helped give him an Electoral College win in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, Indian-American supporters of both parties have intensified their campaign. Two recent surveys show Indian-Americans support Biden. — Agencies

Washington: Donald Trump on Sunday launches his final, two-day sprint of campaigning across the battleground states of the 2020 election in a dramatic bid to defy the polls and win a come-from-behind victory over Democrat Joe Biden. He will hold five rallies in five states on Sunday alone. He’ll hold seven more on Monday to close out the final full day of the campaign. Agencies

Helped none, but himself: Obama

Pittsburg: Trump is focused on feeding his ego and has not shown any interest in helping anyone except himself, whereas his Democratic rival Joe Biden cares about the Covid pandemic and keeping “your family safe,” said Barack Obama. He blasted Trump during Michigan rallies. PTI

Trump rallies led to 30,000 Covid cases: Stanford study

New York: About 18 election rallies of Donald Trump are estimated to have led to more than 30,000 Covid cases and likely claimed over 700 lives, a new study by Stanford University researchers said, stressing that the communities where the US President’s rallies took place “paid a high price in terms of disease and death.” The study is titled The Effects of Large Group Meetings on the Spread of COVID-19: The Case of Trump Rallies. PTI

‘Republicans need 4 more years’

Ivanka Trump

Canfield: Donald Trump is a warrior and needs four more years in the White House, his daughter Ivanka Trump has said, asserting that he delivered more than his commitment to his countrymen.