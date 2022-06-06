Srinagar: Popular food blogger Pujneet Singh aka ‘Bhooka Saand’ has arrived in the Valley to explore Kashmiri food.

He has already teased a video of Kashmir’s favourite roadside delicacy ‘tuej’ (barbequed meat) and will soon release his stories on local delicacies.

“In Pehalgam, Kashmir outside Bus Stand you will find good number of non veg carts. Maine barabar ki cart se omelette banwaya, inse roti li jisko lavasa kehte hain, aur inki mooli ki chatni laga ker khayi, majja agaya. (sic),” Bhooka Saand said in an Instagram post.

Bhooka Saand is the latest food influencer in town even as ‘Dil Se Foodie’ and ‘Hmm’ besides several other bloggers, who are now social media celebrities, had earlier visited Kashmir.

Alongside the food bloggers, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor too was in the Valley recently and all have started promoting Kashmiri food on their social media handles.

Interestingly, all food bloggers have been enamoured by Kashmiri street food. And now ‘BhookaSaand’ too seems to be following suit.

Valley based food blogger Omar Rather of ‘Kashmirfoodgram’ fame said ‘Bhooka Saand’ had become very popular of late and the country’s top bloggers had fallen ‘in love with’ the Kashmiri street food.

“I have always maintained that Kashmiri street food has a great potential to attract tourists from all over the world. India’s top food bloggers Dil Se Foodie and Hmm have already fallen in love with Kashmir’s street food and now Bhooka Saand is here. Bhooka Saand is very popular and he will soon post his videos of Kashmiri food,” Omar told The Kashmir Monitor.

“All the food influencers including celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor have focussed on the street food in Kashmir. Street food of Kashmir is much more appealing and it has the potential of attracting foodies from all over the world,” he added.