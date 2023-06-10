Srinagar, June 10: After tasting success in Bollywood, popular actor of Kashmiri origin Mir Sarwar has made a thumping debut in the Marathi film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarwar has played the character of Behlol Khan in the Marathi flick ‘Raav Rambha’ and his performance impressed the film critics.

“This is my first Marath film to hit the screen where I play the lead negative role. I have played the character of Behlol Khan during the Shivaji Maratha era. The film is being widely appreciated and analysts like Komal Nahatta have written positive reviews about my role,” Sarwar told The Kashmir Monitor.

'Behlol Khan': Mir Sarwar's Marathi film debut impresses critics 4

Pertinently, Indian film trade analyst Komal Nahata, in his review of the movie, has stated that Mir Sarwar ‘makes his mark as Behlol Khan’ in ‘Raav Rambha’ – the Indian Marathi-language period romance film directed by Anup Jagdale and produced by Shashikant Pawar.

Sarwar said he was getting lots of offers from the Marathi film industry now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As my role in ‘Raav Rambha’ got good reviews, I am now getting lots of offers in the lead role, villian and positive characters as well. There are many upcoming films and webseries in the pipeline as well,” he said.

Of late, Sarwar’s Bollywood films including IB71 with Vidyut Jamwal, HUNTER with Sunil Shetty and TAJ web series starring Naseeruddin Shah were released recently.

Earlier, Sarwar had acted in popular Bollywood films like Kesari, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jolly LLB 2, Dishoom, Shershah, Mission Majnu and Phantom among others. He was also seen in an international Jackie Chan flick ‘Vanguard’.

'Behlol Khan': Mir Sarwar's Marathi film debut impresses critics 5

Sarwar said he was hopeful that his work would encourage the Valley youth looking to take acting or film making as a career.

“Kashmiri youth are talented but need more platforms to showcase their talent. I hope my work in the Hindi as well as regional film industries encourages the younger generation of actors and film-makers in Kashmir valley,” he said.