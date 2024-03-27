Batmaloo fire: 5 houses damaged; F&ES Srinagar in-charge among 2 injured

Srinagar, Mar 25: At least five residential houses were damaged while two fire-fighters were injured while dousing off flames in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar late Monday evening, officials said.

They added that two residential sheds and copper utensils manufacturing units got damaged directly while two other residential houses sustained indirect damage due to heat and water.

An official said a fire broke out in a residential house in the Baranpathar area, which spread to other houses on Monday late evening.

He added that in the incident, five residential houses got damaged while two firefighters sustained injuries.

Giving details, he said that two residential sheds and one single-storey structure used for two copper utensils manufacturing units namely Showkat Ahmad and FJ Copper Works, were damaged in the fire due to an electric short circuit.

He added that both the residential sheds along household goods were severely damaged in the fire, whereas the roofing and ceiling of the structure were partially damaged and copper utensils and three leather-splitting machines sustained indirect damage due to heat and water.

Also, the roofing of another adjacent single-storey house and one side window glasses, PVC pipes of the double-storey house sustained indirect damage due to heat and water.

He said that during the operation, two firefighters were injured, namely Noor Alam, Incharge Srinagar City, and one fireman namely Aijaz Ahmad, who were shifted to SMHS Hospital for treatment, however, their condition is believed to be stable. (With KNO inputs)