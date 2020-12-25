Baramulla gunfight: Owner of house missing for last two days, claims family

Srinagar: Owner of the house in which two militants including a top JeM commander and a local young ace footballer were killed in a gunfight with a joint team of police, army and CRPF has been missing, his family said on Friday.

They said that the owner, Mehraj-ud-Din Qazi son of Ghulam Nabi Qazi of Wanigam Baramulla, has been missing from last two days.

“He is missing from last two days. We searched him everywhere but to no avail. We are now filing a missing report with the police,” Syed Aijaz Ahmad Bukhari, brother-n-law of the missing person, said over phone.

He said that Qazi is a 40-year-old businessman who deals with fruits and has two children besides wife.

At the time filing this report, the family was on way to the police station to file the missing report. Developing story, more details awaited. (GNS)