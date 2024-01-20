BARAMULLA, JANUARY 20: District Baramulla has ranked among the top performers under the key thematic area of ‘Basic Infrastructure’ as per the report issued by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), for September 2023.

Baramulla District as such has secured an additional funding of Rs. 3 crore from NITI Aayog for developmental purposes under any of the already set 5 thematic areas viz. Education, Health and Nutrition, Financial Inclusion and Skill Development, Basic Infrastructure, and Agricultural and Water Resources.

In acknowledgment of this remarkable achievement, the Additional Secretary NITI Aayog, Vennecaganti Radha, IAS, has extended her congratulations and appreciation to the District Team responsible for the execution of the program and Central Prabhari Officers for outstanding performance.

District Administration Baramulla, conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, and Chief Secretary Atul Dullo for the unwavering support extended by the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration in accomplishing this significant feat.

While congratulating the district team for their accomplishment, the DC underscored that this achievement was a product of the combined efforts of its officers and expressed his confidence that, collectively, the District can chart a course toward elevated development