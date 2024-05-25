Bagati appointed as official in Indian Paralympic Contingent for KOBE 2024

Srinagar, May 25: Founder of Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI), Arhan Bagati has been appointed an official for the Indian contingent at the ongoing KOBE 2024 World Para Athletics Championship, Japan.

This is the 11th edition of the Para Athletics World Championships, and the first to be held in Japan, and East Asia as a whole. The Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium, one of Japan’s leading multi-purpose stadiums, hosted the event from May 17 to 25.

The appointment of Arhan Bagati to the Indian contingent is a proud moment for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. As he is also the Awareness and Impact Ambassador of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Bagati said he is committed to raising awareness about disability sports and promoting a more inclusive and accessible society.



“I am glad that I have been selected as an official for the Indian contingent. Para athletics events are a celebration of diversity. These events provide a platform for athletes with physical disabilities to showcase their skills, talent, and determination, challenging stereotypes and promoting inclusion,” he said.

The purpose of para athletics events is multifaceted. Firstly, they promote inclusion by providing opportunities for athletes with disabilities to participate in sports and compete at the highest level. This helps to break down barriers and challenge societal norms, promoting a more inclusive and accepting culture. Secondly, para athletics events promote equality by showcasing the abilities and achievements of athletes with disabilities. This helps to raise awareness and challenge stereotypes, demonstrating that disability is not a limitation to success!

Pertinently, Arhan Bagati is currently pursuing Master’s in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University. He had earlier received acceptance letters from some of the world’s most prestigious institutions, including Columbia and Stanford. He had also been nominated as a Member of the Ceremonial and Medal Ceremony Committees of the World Shooting Para Sports (WSPS) World Cup held in New Delhi earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Thangavelu Mariyappan bagged a gold medal in the Men’s T63 High Jump event last Tuesday. Mariyappan breached the championship record with a jump of 1.88 metres to secure the top podium finish.

“Celebrating excellence! Thrilled to witness Mariyappan Thangavelu clinch gold in Men’s T63 High Jump at #Kobe2024 with a record-breaking leap of 1.88 meters. Your relentless spirit and dedication continue to inspire us all!,” Bagati said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the men’s F64 javelin event, Sumit Antil won the gold whereas Sandeep picked up a bronze to ensure a double podium finish for India.

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari had brought more joy to Indian athletics early on Wednesday at the ongoing Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships. With a throw of 16.30m, the burly Khilari pocketed the gold in the men’s shot put event (F46) and the mark being a new Asian Record was the icing on the cake.

Nishad Kumar had won India’s first medal at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 when he clinched the silver in the men’s high jump T47 event last Sunday. With the silver and bronze, India’s tally swelled to 14 medals (five gold, five silver, four bronze) to be in sixth position overall.

The Para Athletics World Championships is the world’s premier para athletics event established by the International Paralympic Committee. The first Championships was held in Berlin, Germany in 1994, and since the fifth Championships in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2011, it has been held every two years.