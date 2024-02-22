Backward Welfare Department to be established in J&K

SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met the delegation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at Raj Bhawan Srinagar, today.

The members of the community expressed their profound gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reservations in Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of J&K.

“For the first time since India’s Independence, justice has been delivered to OBCs in J&K. We are also planning to establish a Backward Welfare Department like other states in the country,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the Act passed by the Parliament will be implemented in letter and spirit. Rules are being framed and will be published soon, he added.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration towards the empowerment of OBCs to realize the vision of Viksit Jammu Kashmir.

Today, the UT of Jammu Kashmir is witnessing a transformative change in the society. It is a new beginning for the deprived sections of the society, the Lt Governor said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accelerated development, better infrastructure, and facilities have boosted the local economy, and established peace and harmony in Jammu Kashmir, he added.

Mohammad Iqbal Ahangar, Chairman, Jammu Kashmir Other Backward Classes (OBCs) Welfare Association, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the socio-economic and socio-political upliftment of the OBC community. He said the last four years in the history of J&K have been truly “4 Saal Bemisaal”.

Mohammad Shafi Shama, President, of J&K OBC Welfare Association, thanked the Government of India and UT Administration for empowering the OBC community in J&K.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mitigated our decades-old suffering and provided justice to the community, Advocate Shabir Ahmed said.

More than 150 representatives of the OBCs from different walks of life were present during the interaction.