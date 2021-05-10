Automatic lantern to oxygen concentrator: Innovations of north Kashmir’s ‘Newton’ vie for recognition

Srinagar: Mohammad Ismail Mir, 60, had mostly studied arts during schooling at Kaloosa village in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district. But his penchant for scientific innovations earned him the nickname of ‘Newton’.

Despite no science background, Mir’s innovations in the late seventies like a ‘local radio station’ and a remote-controlled toy car had taken his teachers by surprise. Later, he was forced to give up education but that did not stop his innovations.

From a motion sensor lantern to an oxygen concentrator prototype, Mir makes whatever interests him, and his range of innovations never fail to surprise onlookers.

“Right from Class V, I had a lot of interest in science but unfortunately, there was no physics subject in school then. But, when I took admission in the Higher Secondary School, Kaloosa Bandipora for PUC and TDC (Now Class XI and XII), the physics teacher started calling me Newton after I developed a local radio station. I also made a remote-controlled toy car. There was no concept of remote-controlled cars then in Kashmir,” Mir told The Kashmir Monitor.

Though he was forced to give up studies and do a ‘small’ business, he continued to pursue his passion and convert ideas to reality.

“I could only study up to TDC 12th only and due to some issues, I had to start a small business. For the last two three years, the business is not so good due to the prevailing circumstances but if I get an idea, I make it. My mind tells me I can make it and so far I have been successful. In 2008, I made a lantern with a motion sensor that turns on automatically after movement. It also has an alarm if there is a fire or smoke,” said Mir, who presently resides at Watpora in Bandipora.

“I also made a disinfection tunnel and automatic touchless hand sanitizer and ventilator pump in view of the COVID pandemic. Then I made an oxygen concentrator prototype. In the past, I attended several expos outside to learn about new innovations and I will continue to pursue my passion,” he added.

Mir regrets that nobody took notice of his innovations but hopes one day somebody would come and ‘take it forward’.

“Social media posts of my innovations go viral and have also received an appreciation certificate once but no one came to take it forward. I hope someone comes forward, does more research so that my products can be marketed. Take my motion sensor lantern for example. It is fully automatic and digital. I made it in 2008 but only of late, motion sensor lights have become popular. The oxygen concentrator prototype that I made will only cost Rs.10,000 to 15,000 and I can only hope someone takes it forward,” he said.