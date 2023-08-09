India is poised to go head-to-head with Pakistan in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2023, set to take place in Chennai today.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the lead-up to the IND vs PAK clash, it’s noteworthy that India has already secured a spot in the semifinals. With an unbeaten streak of 3 wins out of 4 matches, and a solitary draw, India’s performance in the competition has been impressive. Conversely, Pakistan has also secured their berth in the semis and enters the game with the momentum of a recent 2-1 victory against China. Their overall record stands at 1 win, 2 draws, and 1 loss from 4 matches. Ahead of their much-anticipated encounter with their arch-rivals, India also clinched a 3-2 win over South Korea in their latest match.

Both teams appear poised for the challenge, with India’s coach Craig Fulton affirming their readiness and Pakistan’s coach Muhammad Saqlain warning of their awareness of India’s vulnerabilities. The stage is set for a thrilling showdown.

Here are the details for the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey match:

Date: The IND vs PAK hockey match is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9.

Venue: The match will be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Kick-off Time: The live action will commence at 08:30 pm (IST).

Live Telecast: The game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Live Streaming: Indian viewers can catch the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Live Streaming on the Fancode mobile app and website.