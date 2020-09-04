Arrested five ISJK militants, seized two ambulances: Police on May 20 Ganderbal militant attack

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said it had solved the May 2020 militant attack in which two BSF troopers were killed in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

A police statement said on Friday that five accused have been arrested in the May 20 militant attack case that took place in Ganderbal district in which two BSF troopers were killed. Two ambulances and two two-wheelers have also been seized from the accused, it added.

“Five uncategorized militants of ISJK who helped in transporting, logistics, planning and executing the attack have been arrested.

“Four vehicles were seized which include two private ambulances, a bike and a scooty.

“One of the ambulances was used to transport the militants from Bijbehara in Anantnag district to Pandach.

“Bike and the scooty were used to carry out the attack and escape after looting of weapons from the injured jawans.

“Second ambulance was used to transport the militants back to Bijbehara from Srinagar.

“Furthermore, categorized militants of ISJK involved in the attack have also been neutralized in two separate encounters at Zadibal, Srinagar and Hatigam, Bijbehara and looted weapons of BSF jawans have been recovered,” the statement added.