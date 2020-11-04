Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case

The Maharashtra CID on Wednesday detained Republic television editor Arnab Goswami from his house in connection with the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

A senior police official has confirmed that Goswami will now be taken to Alibaug. This comes at a times when TRP scam investigation against Goswami is going on in Mumbai.

This case goes back to 2018 when a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik dies by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay was found in which he said that Goswami and two others had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.