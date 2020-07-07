by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

Army man, militant killed in south Kashmir gunfight

Pulwama: A militant and an army man were  killed in an encounter at Goosu area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning .     

An official said that a militant and an soldier were killed the gunfight that broke out this morning.

 

“A soldier and a police personnel were injured the gunfight .Both were shifted to Army’s 92 base hospital Srinagar, where soldier  succumbed to his injuries, “he said.

The encounter broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 53 RR  and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. “

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Meanwhile as a precautionary measure,  internet services have been snapped in Pulwama Police district—(KNO)

