by Agencies < 1 min read

Army Colonel from Telengana among 3 killed in Ladakh faceoff

Hyderabad: The violent face-off with the Chinese soldiers resulted in the killing of a senior officer of the Indian Army hailing from Suryapet town of Telangana.

According to reports, Colonel Santosh Babu along with two soldiers were killed in the skirmish at Galwan Valley in Ladakh last night.

 
Colonel Santosh Babu

“I am both sad and happy,” said Santosh’s mother Manjula, while speaking about her son’s death to the media. Breaking into tears, she added, “I am happy that my son sacrificed his life for the country but as a mother, I grieve his loss. He is my only son.” 

Colonel Santosh Babu and two soldiers were killed in a hand-to-hand combat on Indian territory.

Working in the border for the last 18 months, Col Santosh Babu is survived by wife Santoshi and two kids, a daughter and a son.

Also Read

Son of a Physical Education Teacher, he was a resident of Vidya Nagar in Suryapet. He was an NDA student from the Korukonda Sainik School, Hyderabad.

Content Protection by DMCA.com

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *