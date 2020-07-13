Army chief visits forward areas in Jammu

Jammu: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Monday reached Jammu to review the operational preparedness of troops deployed along the border with Pakistan.

The Army Chief was received in Jammu by Lt Gen RP Singh, GOC-in-C Western Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC Rising Star Corps, Maj Gen VB Nair, GOC Tiger Division and Air Cmde AS Pathania, AOC, AF Stn Jammu .

The COAS was briefed by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC, Rising Star Corps on the operational preparedness, up-gradation of security infrastructure and the internal security matters.

The Army Chief accompanied by GOC Tiger Division reviewed operational preparedness in forward areas.

He interacted with the field formation Commanders and troops on ground during forward area visit.

The General also visited the forward areas of Gurj Division and was briefed by Maj Gen YP Khanduri, GOC Gurj Division.

The COAS reinstated the fact of ‘Zero tolerance’ against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by militants.

He further highlighted that all agencies of the services and Govt are working together relentlessly and will continue to do the same to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fueled by our adversaries.

He also commended the efforts of all the formations of Western Command in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the ongoing ‘Op Namaste’.