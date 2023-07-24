The football community came together with deep concern as former goalkeeper and football analyst Shaka Hislop collapsed before the Real Madrid v AC Milan friendly match in California last night. However, there is a glimmer of relief as reports have confirmed that he is now conscious and up talking, bringing hope to his well-wishers.

The incident occurred just moments before the highly anticipated friendly match was about to kick off, sending shockwaves through the stadium and viewers worldwide. Medical personnel rushed to provide immediate assistance to Shaka Hislop, who is widely known for his distinguished career as a goalkeeper and his insightful analysis as a football pundit.

The latest update on his health indicates that he is conscious and communicating, which comes as a positive relief for fans, fellow players, and colleagues who were anxiously awaiting news on his condition. The cause of the collapse has not been disclosed yet, but the fact that he is responsive is a promising sign.

Shaka Hislop, who is admired for his charisma and contributions to the sport, has garnered a massive following throughout his football career and broadcasting endeavors. Messages of support and well-wishes have been pouring in from the football fraternity, with fans and fellow professionals expressing their heartfelt concern for his well-being.

Real Madrid and AC Milan players also showed solidarity by coming together for a moment of silence before the match, sending their thoughts and prayers to the former goalkeeper. The match, despite the unfortunate incident, continued as a display of sportsmanship and unity, as both teams demonstrated their support for Shaka Hislop during this difficult time.

Further medical evaluations and examinations are likely to be conducted to determine the exact cause of his collapse and to ensure his continued well-being.