Amid strict health protocols, coaching centers reopen in Srinagar after eight months

Srinagar: Coaching centers have reopened in the Srinagar city after remaining shut for eight months due to COVID 19 lockdown.

On Friday, a high-level meeting was held to discuss the future course of action. The meeting was chaired by director education, Kashmir, Dr Younis Malik. additional deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Hanief Balki, joint director, education, Aabid Hussain and Coaching Center Association chairman GN Var.

Sources said Director Education directed coaching centers to strictly adhere to SOPs issued by the ministry of home affairs.

Sources said it was decided that no government teacher will be allowed to teach in any private coaching center. “It was decided that if any government teacher found teaching at any private coaching center will be responsible for his or her dismissal from the service,” said a source privy to the meeting.

Under rules, no coaching center can admit students more than 50 percent of its capacity. Registration of those violating the order will be canceled.

Sources said Hanief Balki advised coaching centers to waive the fee of underprivileged students. He said coaching centers must focus on quality education.

“There are 552 coaching centers in Kashmir. Of these, 250 are registered. Few registered coaching centers may not be able to function due to financial crises and other problems,” said GN Var.