New Delhi: Amazon India on Thursday announced its first-ever floating store on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, as part of its last-mile delivery program “I Have Space”.

Murtaza Khan Kashi, owner of houseboat Selec Town, will deliver packages every day to customers at the doorstep of their houseboats as part of the onboarding.

Amazon Logistics, India, Director Karuna Shankar Pande said this will provide faster and more reliable deliveries to customers across Srinagar, opportunities for small businesses, and strengthen Amazon’s delivery network.

Launched in 2015, the ‘I Have Space’ program has 28,000 neighborhood and Kirana partners in about 420 towns and cities in India. It partners with local stores and small businesses to deliver products within a 2 to 4 4-4-kilometre radius.